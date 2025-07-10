Free bus rides for Delhi women with new smart card
From August 15, Delhi will roll out Saheli smart cards for women and transgender residents, replacing the old pink ticket system.
Free bus rides will now be available only to those aged 12+ who have a verified Delhi address.
The new cards—part of the National Common Mobility Card push—come in KYC (needs Aadhaar and PAN) and Zero KYC versions, with online applications through the DTC portal.
Free rides now limited to genuine Delhi residents
This move aims to stop misuse seen with pink tickets and make sure free rides go only to genuine Delhi residents.
It's also about making public transport smoother and more digital, with plans to connect these cards across different modes of travel in the city.
For young commuters, it means easier access but also a little more paperwork upfront—hopefully leading to a fairer system that actually benefits those it's meant for.