High-tech dreams, low-tech drains: India's smart cities have a flooding problem

Flooding is getting worse in Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Climate change is bringing heavier rains, but old drainage systems just can't keep up. With more concrete and fewer wetlands to soak up water, even a few hours of rain can turn streets into rivers.

Floods disrupt daily life, damage homes, and claim lives Floods don't just mess with traffic—they damage homes, disrupt daily life, and have claimed dozens of lives in recent years.

People living in low-lying or poorer neighborhoods face the worst of it.

Plus, the economic cost is huge as businesses shut down and essential services get interrupted.

India to spend $300 million to tackle urban flooding India plans to spend $300 million over the next two years to upgrade drains and revive water bodies in major cities.

The goal: move from quick fixes to long-term solutions that actually make cities flood-ready.