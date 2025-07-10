Netflix's 'Solo Leveling' adaptation locks K-drama heartthrob Byeon Woo-seok 

Netflix is adapting the hugely popular webtoon Solo Leveling into a live-action series, starring South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok as the protagonist Sung Jin-woo. The announcement comes on the heels of the anime adaptation's successful second season, which recently became Crunchyroll's most-watched show. Solo Leveling also made history at the Anime Awards by becoming the first Korean series to win all nine major categories and clinch Anime of the Year.

Global success More about the webtoon and its adaptations Originally published on the South Korean platform KakaoPage in 2016, Solo Leveling has reportedly amassed a staggering 14.3 billion views worldwide, making it the most-viewed webtoon and comic on KakaoPage. The original webnovel by Chugong was adapted into a web series in 2018 with art by DUBU from Redice Studio. It was later translated into English by Yen Press. Its success led to an anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures and a spin-off series titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok released in 2024.

Storyline A look at the storyline The story of Solo Leveling is set in a world where humanity fights against monsters that invade through interdimensional Gates. Hunters, supernaturally powered warriors ranked by strength, are responsible for protecting humanity. Jin-woo is the weakest E-rank hunter who, after a near-death experience in a double dungeon, becomes the only player in The System. This grants him unprecedented power to level up his abilities and eventually become humanity's strongest champion.