Vaani Kapoor's 'Mandala Murders' hits Netflix in July

Netflix announced the release of its upcoming mystery series, Mandala Murders, on Monday. The show is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and features an ensemble cast including Vaani Kapoor , Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta. Netflix's official social media accounts announced that the series will premiere on July 25 .

Teaser insights Uncovering secrets in the hill town A teaser for Mandala Murders was released in February this year. The 90-second clip introduced Kapoor as a detective who is joined by Gupta in their investigation. They arrive in a small hill town to find a brutal killer who has been terrorizing the residents. Their search uncovers shocking secrets and an evil conspiracy by a secret society.

Kapoor's statement 'I've never done action, crime or thriller genres': Kapoor Kapoor, who is mostly seen in romantic roles, is taking on an action-packed role in the upcoming series. Speaking about the project at a Netflix event, she said, "It's the first time I'm venturing into the digital arena with YRF and Netflix, it's a proud moment." "I've never done action, crime or thriller genres. I'm excited that I got this opportunity."