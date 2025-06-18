From 'Speed' to 'Bird Box': Sandra Bullock's most iconic roles
What's the story
From a versatile actor to a diva, Sandra Bullock has been everything in Hollywood. The talented actor has been a part of some amazing movies, which have left a mark on the world.
From comedy to drama, Bullock's ability to switch genres is highlighted in her filmography.
Here are five iconic roles that define her talent and contribution to the film industry.
Action star
'Speed' - The breakthrough role
In Speed, Bullock essayed the role of Annie Porter, a character who made her an instant star.
Released in 1994, the movie became an instant hit with its thrilling plot and high-octane action sequences.
Bullock's performance as Annie, who ends up driving a bus rigged with explosives, proved her mettle in handling intense action scenes while staying relatable.
Comedy Queen
'Miss Congeniality' - Comedy gold
In Miss Congeniality, Bullock famously played Gracie Hart, an undercover FBI agent at a beauty pageant.
The 2000-released comedy not only showcased Bullock's impeccable comic timing and charm but also her ability to pull off a character who is both awkward and determined.
Her portrayal of the same won hearts, making her a leading lady in romantic comedies.
Dramatic turn
'The Blind Side' - Award-winning performance
Bullock's role as Leigh Anne Tuohy in The Blind Side brought her critical acclaim and an Academy Award for Best Actress.
The 2009 release narrates the true story of how Michael Oher went from being homeless to playing in the NFL.
Bullock's performance as Tuohy was both powerful and heartwarming, proving her caliber as an actor who can give an emotionally charged performance.
Sci-fi adventure
'Gravity' - Space Odyssey
In Gravity's 2013, Bullock played Dr. Ryan Stone to George Clooney's character.
The movie was widely appreciated for its breathtaking visual effects and gripping storyline set in the void of space.
As Dr. Stone, Bullock's performance was riveting, full of tension and vulnerability.
She sailed through life-threatening situations all alone in space.
Survival instincts
'Bird Box' - Thrilling survival story
Bullock also took on another difficult role with Netflix's 2018 thriller, Bird Box.
The actor played the role of Malorie Hayes, a mother who desperately tries to protect herself and her two children from unseen forces causing mass suicides.
She keeps them blindfolded as they journey through the chaos in search of safety.