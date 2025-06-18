Sekhar Kammula reacts to rumors of collaborating with Nani
What's the story
Acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula has dismissed rumors about his next project with actor Nani.
As per Hindustan Times, he said that both he and Nani have wanted to collaborate for the longest time, but it hasn't happened yet.
"Both Nani and I have been wanting to work together for a long time, but things did not materialize," he said.
Statement
Would love to work with Nani in the future
Kammula said, "So the news going around that I am working with Nani is fake, though I would love to work with him." He added that he would like to make a unique kind of film with Nani in the future.
However, it's now clear that there are no solid plans currently in motion.
Kammula is known for his leisurely pace of filmmaking and is busy promoting his upcoming film Kuberaa, which releases on Friday.
New direction
'Kuberaa' is a social drama, stars Nagarjuna, Dhanush
Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna, is a departure from Kammula's usual romantic family dramas. The film is an out-and-out social drama with music by Devi Sri Prasad.
Kammula has spent over three years scripting Kuberaa, and shooting in Mumbai was a challenge due to permissions and handling big stars like Nagarjuna and Dhanush.