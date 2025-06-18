Kammula said, "So the news going around that I am working with Nani is fake, though I would love to work with him." He added that he would like to make a unique kind of film with Nani in the future.

However, it's now clear that there are no solid plans currently in motion.

Kammula is known for his leisurely pace of filmmaking and is busy promoting his upcoming film Kuberaa, which releases on Friday.