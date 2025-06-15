'Kuberaa': All you need to know about Dhanush-Nagarjuna's film
What's the story
The highly anticipated Tamil-Telugu film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is set to hit theaters on June 20.
The movie will be released across India in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
This marks Dhanush's first release of the year as an actor.
Here's everything you need to know about the project.
Trailer update
'Trance of Kuberaa' was released in May
A teaser titled Trance of Kuberaa was released a few days ago, giving viewers a glimpse into Dhanush's character as a beggar whose life intertwines with that of a CA played by Nagarjuna.
The full-length trailer will be released on Sunday (June 15) at a grand pre-release event.
Plot details
More about the film and its cast and crew
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. The film is produced by Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.
The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with Thota Tharani handling production design. Niketh Bommi is the cinematographer, while Karthika Srinivas serves as the editor.
The film's plot reportedly revolves around Nagarjuna as a chartered accountant and Dhanush as a beggar who outsmart each other in their respective games.
Film details
'Kuberaa' runtime, streaming details
Kuberaa has a lengthy runtime of three hours and two minutes. The censor board gave the movie a U/A certificate, per OTTPlay.
After its theatrical run, you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.
The film is set to clash with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, also releasing on the same day.