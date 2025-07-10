'Never done something like...': How 'Aaankhon Ki...' challenged Vikrant Massey
What's the story
Vikrant Massey, known for his versatility, has finally ventured into the romantic genre with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The film, which also stars Shanaya Kapoor in her debut role, is set to release on Friday. In a recent interview with Zoom, Massey revealed that this project was particularly challenging for him as it pushed him out of his comfort zone.
Actor's insight
'Had to push my boundaries...': Massey on romantic role
Massey said, "The whole film was a challenge because I have never done something like this. Probably in my film career, this was the only genre I had not attempted, and to do it with someone like Shanaya." He added that he had to push his boundaries and challenge himself by singing, dancing, and lip-syncing to songs. "Everything that I was afraid of... sab kuch ghum karke ek hi film mein kar diya maine."
Co-stars
Massey praises co-star Kapoor and director Singh
Massey also praised his co-star Kapoor and director Santosh Singh for their support. He said, "I am glad I had the right people around me. A wonderful co-actor like Shanaya and a wonderful director like Santosh Singh." The film is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under the banners of Zee Studios and Mini Films. It features music by Vishal Mishra. It is an adaptation of Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It.
On-screen chemistry
Massey-Kapoor's off-screen bond helped them on screen
Massey and Kapoor also spoke about their off-screen bond, which helped them create a natural chemistry on screen. Massey said, "It's the trust factor that was built over a point of time." "I think woh jo trust factor humara tab ek doosre pe aaya... jab I realized that she and I are pretty alike as people and our world view is pretty similar." The movie will stream on ZEE5 after its theatrical run.