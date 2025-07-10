'Never done something like...': How 'Aaankhon Ki...' challenged Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey , known for his versatility, has finally ventured into the romantic genre with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The film, which also stars Shanaya Kapoor in her debut role, is set to release on Friday. In a recent interview with Zoom, Massey revealed that this project was particularly challenging for him as it pushed him out of his comfort zone.

Actor's insight 'Had to push my boundaries...': Massey on romantic role Massey said, "The whole film was a challenge because I have never done something like this. Probably in my film career, this was the only genre I had not attempted, and to do it with someone like Shanaya." He added that he had to push his boundaries and challenge himself by singing, dancing, and lip-syncing to songs. "Everything that I was afraid of... sab kuch ghum karke ek hi film mein kar diya maine."

Co-stars Massey praises co-star Kapoor and director Singh Massey also praised his co-star Kapoor and director Santosh Singh for their support. He said, "I am glad I had the right people around me. A wonderful co-actor like Shanaya and a wonderful director like Santosh Singh." The film is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under the banners of Zee Studios and Mini Films. It features music by Vishal Mishra. It is an adaptation of Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It.