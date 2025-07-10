Netflix's 'Queer Eye' to end with Season 10

Netflix has announced that its popular reality show Queer Eye will conclude with its upcoming 10th season. The streaming giant shared the news on social media on Wednesday night, sharing a new picture of the cast and stating, "10 seasons. Fab Five. One last go 'round." The final season is currently in production and will feature stories from Washington DC.

Season details Final season will celebrate the show's legacy and impact The final season of Queer Eye will offer "one last round of unforgettable makeovers and heartfelt transformations." The show will also "celebrate the show's legacy and impact, spotlighting heroes from the nation's capital." The Fab Five—Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, and Karamo Brown—have all expressed their excitement for this final chapter on social media.

Cast reactions Fab Five members share posts about final season France shared an emotional post on Instagram, reflecting on the show's legacy. He wrote, "It's been a long, beautiful journey we've been on... As we begin our farewell season here on D.C I simply want to say thank you!" Van Ness echoed this sentiment in their Instagram post, saying they were excited to bring this final season to viewers. Porowski added, "LET'S MAKE OUR LAST ONE COUNT."