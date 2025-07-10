Gurugram waterlogged after heavy rainfall; WFH advisory issued for offices
What's the story
The Gurugram administration has issued a work-from-home advisory for all corporate offices and private institutions for Thursday, July 10, after the region received 113mm of rain in the last 12 hours. Of this, a staggering 103mm fell within just 90 minutes. Rain is expected again on Thursday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert.
Twitter Post
Several parts of Gurugram waterlogged
#WATCH | Haryana: Several parts of Gurugram waterlogged following incessant overnight rainfall. Latest visuals from Narsinghpur area. pic.twitter.com/nMhx1kvgOD— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025
Traffic concerns
Advisory for corporate offices, private institutions
"In view of the above situation, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employee(s) to work from home today so that traffic congestion can be avoided," said a statement from the District Magistrate's office. "Please stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official updates," the advisory read.
Waterlogging impact
Waterlogging in several areas of Delhi NCR
Alongside Gurugram, sections of Delhi received heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging in various localities, including Panchkuian Marg and Dhaula Kaun. The meteorological agency has predicted a "thunderstorm with rain" in Delhi during the next three days. The weather in Gurugram is expected to be "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next two days.