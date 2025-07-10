Gurugram waterlogged after heavy rainfall; WFH advisory issued for offices  

"In view of the above situation, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employee(s) to work from home today so that traffic congestion can be avoided," said a statement from the District Magistrate's office. "Please stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official updates," the advisory read.

Waterlogging impact

Waterlogging in several areas of Delhi NCR

Alongside Gurugram, sections of Delhi received heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging in various localities, including Panchkuian Marg and Dhaula Kaun. The meteorological agency has predicted a "thunderstorm with rain" in Delhi during the next three days. The weather in Gurugram is expected to be "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next two days.