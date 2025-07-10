Romcom 'You Deserve Each...' casts Natalie Morales, Justin Long, more

The upcoming Amazon MGM Studios rom-com, You Deserve Each Other , has added a star-studded cast to its roster. The film is an adaptation of Sarah Hogle's bestselling novel of the same name. As per Deadline, the movie has added Justin Long, Natalie Morales, Kyle MacLachlan, Ana Gasteyer, Timothy Busfield, and Hope Davis to the cast. They will be joining previously announced leads Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy.

Storyline Here's the official synopsis of the film The story follows Naomi Westfield (Fahy), who is engaged to Nicholas Rose (Badgley). She wants out of the engagement but does not initiate it, because whoever ends it will have to pay for their nonrefundable wedding. She discovers that Nicholas has also been pretending to be happy, and they end up engaging in a battle of pranks, sabotage, and emotional warfare. The film is directed by Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn.

Cast Check out the full cast list Morales will play Cassie, Long will portray Austin Frazier, MacLachlan will play Eugene Rose, and Gasteyer is set to star as Deborah Rose. Busfield takes on the role of Bernie Duncan while Davis plays Kathy Duncan. Delaney Rowe has been cast as Wren, and Lisa Gilroy will portray Wendy Duncan in the film. Alyssa Limperis rounds out the cast as Sofia Frazier.