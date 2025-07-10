'Pati Patni...' to spice up weekends from this date

The show will feature several popular celebrity couples who will compete in entertaining tasks that test their compatibility, chemistry, and sense of humor. The confirmed contestants are Hina Khan -Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik -Abhinav Shukla, Sudesh Lehri-Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhasker -Fahad Ahmad, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Geetika Phogat-Pawan Kumar, and Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani.

Show transition

'Laughter Chefs 2' will feature Choudhary and Bonnerjee

As Pati Patni Aur Panga prepares for its prime-time debut, it will take over the slot of the ongoing cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs 2. Interestingly, celebrity couple Bonnerjee and Choudhary will be making a special appearance on Laughter Chefs 2 in an upcoming episode. They will engage in playful banter with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and share exciting details about Pati Patni Aur Panga.