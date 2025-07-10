'Pati Patni...' to spice up weekends from this date
What's the story
The much-awaited celebrity couple reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, will premiere on Colors TV on August 2. The news was confirmed through a fun Instagram reel featuring hosts Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, who promised an exciting weekend experience with the show. It will air at 9:30pm on Saturdays on Colors TV and stream exclusively on JioHotstar.
Contestants
Meet the celebrity couples of the show
The show will feature several popular celebrity couples who will compete in entertaining tasks that test their compatibility, chemistry, and sense of humor. The confirmed contestants are Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Sudesh Lehri-Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Geetika Phogat-Pawan Kumar, and Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani.
Show transition
'Laughter Chefs 2' will feature Choudhary and Bonnerjee
As Pati Patni Aur Panga prepares for its prime-time debut, it will take over the slot of the ongoing cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs 2. Interestingly, celebrity couple Bonnerjee and Choudhary will be making a special appearance on Laughter Chefs 2 in an upcoming episode. They will engage in playful banter with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and share exciting details about Pati Patni Aur Panga.