Musk launches Grok 4, calls it 'Big Bang Intelligence'
What's the story
Elon Musk's xAI has unveiled the latest version of his artificial intelligence (AI) model, Grok 4. The launch event was streamed live on X. The new model comes with multimodal capabilities, faster reasoning, and an upgraded interface. Musk called this development a "Big Bang Intelligence" era in the world of AI technology.
Enhanced features
Grok 4 trained on xAI's Colossus supercomputer
Grok 4 has been trained on xAI's Colossus supercomputer for advanced, scientist-grade reasoning. The model promises improved logical reasoning and text generation. It also comes with Grok 4 Code, a specialized variant designed to write, debug, and explain code more efficiently. This feature is similar to tools like GitHub Copilot or GPT-4 Code Interpreter. Musk says you can just copy and paste your entire source code into the query box, and Grok 4 will handle the rest.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Musk's post
You can cut & paste your entire source code file into the query entry box on https://t.co/EqiIFyHFlo and @Grok 4 will fix it for you!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2025
This is what everyone @xAI does. Works better than Cursor.
Multimodal support
Competing with GPT-5 and Gemini 2.5 Pro
Grok 4 is expected to handle not just text but also images and possibly videos. Musk said this was one of their biggest weaknesses, and better multimodal capabilities would bring the model closer to competition with OpenAI's GPT-5 and Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro. The model also comes with Grok 4 Voice, which offers a natural, human-like voice with fewer interruptions.
Web integration
DeepSearch pulls live data from the web
Like its predecessors, Grok 4 comes with DeepSearch, a tool that pulls live data from the web. This feature especially focuses on X to provide up-to-date results during chats. One of the biggest differentiators for Grok has been its understanding of internet culture. The new model is being tuned to interpret memes, slang, and humor with high accuracy.
Market positioning
Launch amid concerns over content moderation
The launch of Grok 4 comes amid a backlash over racist responses from earlier versions, raising questions about xAI's content moderation. Despite this, Musk remains confident in his AI model's capabilities. "We've run out of test questions to ask," he said during the launch. The release also puts Musk directly against OpenAI's GPT-5 and Anthropic's Claude 4 Opus in the AI race.