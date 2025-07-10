Musk launches Grok 4, calls it 'Big Bang Intelligence'

Elon Musk 's xAI has unveiled the latest version of his artificial intelligence (AI) model, Grok 4. The launch event was streamed live on X. The new model comes with multimodal capabilities, faster reasoning, and an upgraded interface. Musk called this development a "Big Bang Intelligence" era in the world of AI technology.

Enhanced features Grok 4 trained on xAI's Colossus supercomputer Grok 4 has been trained on xAI's Colossus supercomputer for advanced, scientist-grade reasoning. The model promises improved logical reasoning and text generation. It also comes with Grok 4 Code, a specialized variant designed to write, debug, and explain code more efficiently. This feature is similar to tools like GitHub Copilot or GPT-4 Code Interpreter. Musk says you can just copy and paste your entire source code into the query box, and Grok 4 will handle the rest.

Twitter Post Take a look at Musk's post You can cut & paste your entire source code file into the query entry box on https://t.co/EqiIFyHFlo and @Grok 4 will fix it for you!



This is what everyone @xAI does. Works better than Cursor. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2025

Multimodal support Competing with GPT-5 and Gemini 2.5 Pro Grok 4 is expected to handle not just text but also images and possibly videos. Musk said this was one of their biggest weaknesses, and better multimodal capabilities would bring the model closer to competition with OpenAI's GPT-5 and Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro. The model also comes with Grok 4 Voice, which offers a natural, human-like voice with fewer interruptions.

Web integration DeepSearch pulls live data from the web Like its predecessors, Grok 4 comes with DeepSearch, a tool that pulls live data from the web. This feature especially focuses on X to provide up-to-date results during chats. One of the biggest differentiators for Grok has been its understanding of internet culture. The new model is being tuned to interpret memes, slang, and humor with high accuracy.