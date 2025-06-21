Ex-OpenAI CTO Mira Murati's start-up raises $2B at $10B valuation

Career transition

Thinking Machines Lab has a strong team

Murati left OpenAI in September 2023, after playing a key role in developing some of the company's most popular AI products such as ChatGPT, DALL-E, and voice mode. After her exit, several of her former colleagues at OpenAI joined her new start-up Thinking Machines Lab. The team includes John Schulman among other high-profile AI researchers who have been instrumental in attracting investors to the company.