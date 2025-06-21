Tata Capital gets SEBI's approval for its ₹17,200cr IPO

Tata Capital, a subsidiary of Tata Sons , is gearing up for its ₹17,200 crore initial public offering (IPO) . The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the non-banking financial company's (NBFC) draft papers for the public issue. This move brings Tata Capital one step closer to its IPO launch. The upcoming IPO will be among the largest in India's financial sector, and will include a fresh share issue along with an offer for sale by Tata Sons.

IPO procedure Tata Capital expected to file RHP in early July Once SEBI approves the confidential draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), companies are required to publicly file an updated draft on the regulator's website. Tata Capital is expected to file a red herring prospectus (RHP) in early July, as per the Economic Times. The move comes after its confidential DRHP was filed on April 5.

Financials Unlisted shares have gained 13.5% over 6 months Tata Capital's unlisted shares have gained 13.5% over the last six months, trading at around ₹1,050 per share. This gives the company a market capitalization of roughly ₹3.8 lakh crore. In the March quarter, its consolidated profit after tax jumped 31% to ₹1,000 crore from ₹765 crore in the same quarter last year. The operational revenue also rose almost 50% to ₹7,478 crore from ₹4,998 crore a year ago.