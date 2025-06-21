Page Loader
Home / News / Business News / Campus Fund launches $100M fund to back student-led start-ups
Summarize
Campus Fund launches $100M fund to back student-led start-ups
The fund is backed by family offices, entrepreneurs, and industrialists

Campus Fund launches $100M fund to back student-led start-ups

By Akash Pandey
Jun 21, 2025
12:28 pm
What's the story

Campus Fund, a venture capital firm that invests in student-led start-ups, has launched its third and largest fund yet. The new fund has a corpus of $100 million (approximately ₹825 crore) and has already raised over $50 million in its first close. The fund is backed by family offices, entrepreneurs, industrialists, and financial institutions such as 360 One (formerly IIFL Wealth).

Investment strategy

Plan to invest in 60-80 start-ups over next 4 years

The Fund III has already made two early-stage investments, including one in Serendipity Space, a company that processes pharmaceutical compounds in space. With this fund, Campus Fund plans to invest in 60-80 start-ups over the next four years. The initial investment per start-up will be between ₹1 crore and ₹8 crore. About half of the fund will be reserved for follow-on investments.

Entrepreneurial support

Next big start-up could emerge from anywhere in India

Richa Bajpai, the CEO of Campus Fund, emphasized their commitment to supporting student entrepreneurs with this new fund. She said, "With Fund III, we double down on our conviction that student founders aren't just dreamers—they're doers." Bajpai also highlighted that the next big start-up could emerge from anywhere in India, not just Silicon Valley or Bengaluru, but even a hostel room in Bhopal or a garage in Surat.

Past performance

Campus Fund's journey so far

Campus Fund launched its first fund of ₹7 crore in July 2020, which was invested in 10 start-ups. In 2022, it launched its second fund of $10 million. The firm's portfolio companies include Expand My Business, Digantara and EtherealX (space-tech firms), Sarla (flying taxis company), and D-Nome (decentralized genomics infrastructure).