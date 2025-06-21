HDFC Bank CEO faces ₹1,000cr defamation suit from Lilavati Trust

Along with the civil defamation suit, the LKMM Trust has also filed a criminal complaint against HDFC Bank's CEO, spokesperson, and Corporate Communication Head. The complaint was filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate in Girgaon. The Trust clarified that neither it nor Prashant Mehta has ever borrowed from HDFC Bank but have instead deposited ₹48 crore as fixed deposits and bonds.

Bank's defense

HDFC Bank denies any wrongdoing, hints at legal action

Responding to the allegations, HDFC Bank denied any wrongdoing and accused certain individuals of misusing the legal process to delay loan recovery from defaulters. The bank specifically mentioned Splendour Gems Ltd (formerly Beautiful Diamonds Ltd) in this context. HDFC Bank also expressed its concern for stakeholders and hinted at possible legal action against those making baseless allegations with malicious intent or involved in spreading such claims.