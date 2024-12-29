Summarize Simplifying... In short Six top Indian companies, including HDFC Bank and RIL, added a whopping ₹86,848 crore to their market cap last week.

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:38 am Dec 29, 202411:38 am

What's the story Six of India's most valued companies have together added a whopping ₹86,848 crore to their market capitalization last week. The impressive surge was led by HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL), indicating a positive trend in the equity market. Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex rose by 657.48 points or 0.84% and Nifty increased by 225.9 points or 0.95% during the same period.

HDFC Bank and RIL emerged as the biggest gainers in this market cap rally. The former's market cap rose by ₹20,236 crore to ₹13.75 lakh crore, while the latter added ₹20,231 crore to reach a valuation of ₹16.52 lakh crore. Other companies that witnessed a major surge include ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).

ICICI Bank's market cap increased by ₹15,254 crore to ₹9.23 lakh crore, while Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped by ₹11,948 crore to ₹9.11 lakh crore. ITC also saw a massive surge in its market capitalization with a ₹17,933 crore jump to ₹5.99 lakh crore. HUL's market cap jumped by a modest ₹1,245 crore to ₹5.50 lakh crore last week.

Despite the overall positive trend, some companies saw a dip in their market capitalization. State Bank of India's valuation dropped by ₹11,557 crore to ₹7.14 lakh crore, while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) witnessed a dip of ₹8,412 crore to ₹5.61 lakh crore. Infosys also witnessed a dip in its market cap by ₹2,284 crore to settle at ₹7.96 lakh crore last week.

Despite the ups and downs in market cap, RIL remained the most valued domestic firm. It was followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), ITC, LIC and HUL. TCS saw a minor decline in its market cap by ₹36 crore to settle at ₹15.08 lakh crore last week.