Summarize Simplifying... In short The Sensex plummeted 1,000 points due to a combination of factors including the US Federal Reserve's reduced rate cut projections and high US bond yields.

Major contributors to the fall were HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, M&M, Kotak Bank, and Bajaj Finance.

The market's reaction to these global factors resulted in a significant reduction in the market capitalization of all BSE-listed companies. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Market capitalization of all BSE-listed companies was reduced by ₹5.94 lakh crore

Sensex plummets 1,000 points: Key reasons behind today's market crash

By Mudit Dube 10:02 am Dec 19, 202410:02 am

What's the story The Indian stock market witnessed a major crash today with the BSE Sensex crashing over 1,000 points and the NSE Nifty falling below the 24,000 mark. The sharp fall was triggered by an unexpected forecast by the US Federal Reserve. The Fed projected fewer interest rate cuts in 2025 amid persistent inflation concerns. Major players such as HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Reliance Industries led the market slump.

Market impact

Market capitalization takes a hit

The market capitalization of all BSE-listed companies was reduced by a whopping ₹5.94 lakh crore, taking the total to ₹446.66 lakh crore. HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI and HCL Tech together contributed to a 600-point fall in the Sensex. Axis Bank, M&M, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance were other contributors to the decline.

Sector performance

US rate-sensitive IT firms and India VIX fear gage

US rate-sensitive domestic IT firms, which derive a major chunk of their revenue from the US, opened up to 5% lower. This was led by LTI Mindtree, Mphasis, and Wipro. Meanwhile, the India VIX fear gage surged 5% to 14.37. The US Federal Reserve announced an overnight rate cut of 25 basis points but projected only two quarter-point reductions in 2025—less than what markets had anticipated.

Investor response

Market reaction to Fed's reduced easing projection

The Fed's lowered easing projection, half a percentage point lower than anticipated, raised alarms among investors. The probability of a January 2025 rate cut dropped to 6% in early Asian trading hours today, from 16% prior to the Fed's decision. This was according to the CME FedWatch tool. US rate cuts usually benefit emerging market assets such as Indian equities by attracting foreign inflows.

Market analysis

Expert insights on market correction and US economy

Commenting on the situation, Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said when valuations are high, the market only needs a trigger for a sharp correction. The trigger was provided by the Fed's guidance of fewer rate cuts in 2025, contradicting market expectations. However, he added that comments from the Fed chief regarding the economy and labor market were positive indicators of a resilient US economy.

Global factors

Impact of US bond yields and dollar index

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes hit a seven-month high of 4.524% on Wednesday and was last seen at 4.514%. The shifting expectation of Fed rate cuts drove the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, to its highest since November 2022 on Wednesday. It was last seen at 108.15 in early trading today. Higher bond yields make US assets more attractive, resulting in capital outflows from emerging markets like India.