Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola to offer 10-minute food deliveries via ONDC

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:06 pm Dec 18, 202408:06 pm

What's the story Under the leadership of Co-Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Cabs has entered India's fast-growing quick food delivery segment. The company is leveraging the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform for the new venture. "Yep, taking our @Olacabs commitment to @ONDC_Official to the next level! Scaling food and other categories across India today. Including 10 minutes food," Aggarwal announced on X today.

Service launch

Ola Dash: A new player in quick food delivery

Ola has launched a new service, Ola Dash, in Bengaluru, promising food delivery in 10 minutes. According to CNBC TV-18, the service is now available under the main Ola Cabs app in the food delivery section. The company's last attempt at a similar concept, also called Ola Dash but for grocery delivery, was shut down six months after launch in 2022.

Offerings

Ola's services through ONDC

Currently, Ola offers food and beverage services through the ONDC platform in select cities. This expansion comes at a time when the quick food delivery industry is booming with rivals like Swiggy's Bolt and Blinkit's Bistro providing similar 10-minute delivery services.

Business strategy

Ola Dash's business model

Ola Dash's business model is akin to Swiggy Bolt's 10-minute food delivery service, where customers can order food from restaurants within a 2km radius. The feature mainly encompasses food and beverages that don't take much time to prepare. This new venture comes as part of Ola's wider diversification strategy in India, which also includes the recent launch of its electric bike taxi operations in Bengaluru.