These IPOs will be launched in India next week

The primary market is gearing up for a busy week, with 12 companies set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) worth ₹15,800 crore. This includes five from the mainboard segment. The action will start on June 23 and continue through the week. HDFC Bank 's HDB Financial Services IPO, the largest public issue of this year at ₹12,500 crore, shall open for subscription on June 25 and close on June 27.

Top IPO Sambhv Steel's IPOs opening on June 25 The price band for the HDB Financial Services IPO has been fixed at ₹700-740 per share. Meanwhile, welded steel pipes and structural tubes maker Sambhv Steel Tubes's IPO will also open on June 25 with a price band of ₹77-82 per share.

SME activity 7 SME IPOs opening next week The SME segment has also seen a steady flow of IPOs. A total of seven will be launched next week with AJC Jewel Manufacturers leading the pack at ₹14.59 crore. It will open for subscription between June 23-26 with a price band of ₹90-95 per share. On June 24, three maiden public issues - Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron, Icon Facilitators and Abram Food worth ₹61.35 crore will open for subscription till June 26.