Tesla's market share has dropped to 1.2%

Tesla's sales in Europe decline for fifth straight month

By Mudit Dube 04:24 pm Jun 26, 202504:24 pm

Tesla's sales in Europe have witnessed a major slump for the fifth consecutive month. The company's new car sales fell by nearly 28% in May, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers's Association. This decline comes despite a significant growth of 27.2% in overall electric vehicle (EV) sales across the continent during the same period.