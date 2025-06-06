What's the story

The spat between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, which initially began over the president's "big, beautiful bill," appears to have become personal, with the Tesla CEO bringing out skeletons from the "Epstein Files" closet.

In a post on X, Musk wrote that it's time to drop a "really big bomb," referring to the Epstein files.

He said that Trump was in the files, which was the real reason they have not been made public.