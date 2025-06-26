This 1,360hp electric supercar is Mercedes-AMG's boldest EV yet

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the AMG GT XX concept supercar. The four-door sedan is a preview of what will be the first series-production electric car from the AMG brand. The car boasts a peak power output of 1,360hp and can reach speeds of over 360km/h. It can also gain approximately 400km of range with just five minutes of charging.

Design and features The aerodynamic design of the GT XX concept The Mercedes-AMG GT XX concept is a sleek sedan with a coupe-like profile and rear doors for added practicality. Its modern design is highlighted by an eye-catching orange color, reminiscent of the C111 experimental test cars from the 1970s. The car features circular taillights similar to those on radical prototypes but sadly misses out on spectacular gullwing doors.

Interior details A look at the luxurious interior The interior of the Mercedes-AMG GT XX concept is all about luxury and performance. It features body-hugging front seats, a steering wheel borrowed from the F1-engined AMG One hypercar, and a dual-display setup. The instrument cluster measures 10.25-inch while the touchscreen spans a larger 14-inch diagonal. Illuminated orange tubes highlight the exposed body structure, although they may not make it to production versions of the car.

Performance specs Over 1,360hp from a tri-motor setup The Mercedes-AMG GT XX concept is powered by a tri-motor setup with axial flux motors co-developed with British electric motor specialist YASA. The car produces over 1,360hp and can reach speeds of over 360km/h. Two motors drive the rear axle while a third powers the front, giving this family-friendly supercar an all-wheel-drive layout. When extra traction isn't needed, the front motor decouples for rear-wheel-drive behavior.