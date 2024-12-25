Summarize Simplifying... In short The Kia Syros EV, a compact SUV, is set to launch in India, featuring a design similar to the Hyundai Inster EV and offering a range of 300km to 355km.

The electric vehicle will sport minor exterior changes, EV-specific software, and will retain the original model's features like a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, and advanced infotainment system.

Priced between ₹15-20 lakh, it's a blend of style and technology for the eco-conscious driver.

Syros EV will retain design and features of petrol/diesel variants

Waiting for Kia Syros EV? Check its India launch timeline

By Akash Pandey 12:26 pm Dec 25, 202412:26 pm

What's the story Kia Motors is readying the all-electric version of its recently unveiled SUV, the Kia Syros, in India. The launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, making the vehicle a competitor against Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra's XUV400. The electric Syros will retain much of its design from its petrol and diesel versions, with some EV-specific tweaks.

Design details

A front-wheel-drive model with shared platform

The Syros EV will be a front-wheel-drive compact SUV, sharing its K1 platform with the Hyundai Inster EV sold in international markets. The Hyundai model comes with 42kWh and 49kWh battery options, with 300km and 355km range, respectively. The exterior of Syros EV will see minor changes like revised highlights, new badges, and aero-optimized wheels. Inside, it will get EV-specific software for displays and different trims and upholstery.

Feature continuity

Syros EV to maintain features, safety kit of original model

The Syros EV is likely to retain the same features and safety kit as its fuel-powered avatar. These include Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, two 12.3-inch displays for infotainment duties and instrumentation, 5-inch touchscreen for climate control system, and segment-first reclining, sliding and ventilated second-row seats. Kia Syros EV's price range is expected to fall between ₹15-20 lakh (ex-showroom).