Summarize Simplifying... In short Kawasaki has launched its KLX230 dual-sport bike in India, priced at ₹3.3 lakh.

The bike features a 233cc engine, six-speed gearbox, and a robust suspension system, making it ideal for off-road adventures.

It also includes modern features like an LCD console with smartphone connectivity and switchable ABS, but faces competition from Hero XPulse 200 4V due to its higher price.

Kawasaki KLX230 dual-sport bike debuts in India at ₹3.3 lakh

By Mudit Dube 05:14 pm Dec 24, 202405:14 pm

What's the story Kawasaki has launched its latest dual-sport motorcycle, the KLX230, in India. The new model, which comes at a price of ₹3.30 lakh (ex-showroom), is offered in two color options: Lime Green and Battle Grey. The design includes a signature high-rise front fender that looks like a beak, a flat single-piece seat, and a braced handlebar - all elements of dual-sport styling.

Performance

KLX230's engine and performance specifications

The KLX230 is driven by a 233cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.1hp of power and 18.3Nm of torque. This powerful motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox for seamless shifts. The bike's body is built on a perimeter frame, which makes it stable and durable for off-road excursions.

Safety

Suspension and braking setup of KLX230

The suspension system of the KLX230 features a 37mm telescopic fork with 240mm wheel travel at the front, and a linked monoshock with 250mm wheel travel at the rear. Meanwhile, the braking setup includes a 265mm front disk brake and a 220mm rear disk brake. The KLX230 comes with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel setup. It has a wheelbase of 1,370mm, ground clearance of 265mm, seat height of 880mm, and a fuel tank capacity of 7.6-liter.

Features

KLX230's features and market competition

The KLX230 also sports an LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity for call, SMS, and email alerts through the Kawasaki Rideology app. It also gets switchable ABS, letting riders turn off the rear ABS for a more thrilling ride. However, despite its advanced features and capabilities, KLX230 will have to face stiff competition from Hero XPulse 200 4V in India's sub-250cc dual-sport segment owing to its higher price.