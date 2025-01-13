What's the story

Hyundai is gearing up to launch its first mass-market electric vehicle, the CRETA EV, in India.

The launch will kickstart an ambitious plan by the South Korean automaker to introduce three more EVs in the Indian market.

The information was revealed by Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, in a chat with Autocar India. However, he didn't reveal a timeline or order for the upcoming launches.