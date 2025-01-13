Hyundai to launch 3 more made-in-India EVs after all-electric CRETA
What's the story
Hyundai is gearing up to launch its first mass-market electric vehicle, the CRETA EV, in India.
The launch will kickstart an ambitious plan by the South Korean automaker to introduce three more EVs in the Indian market.
The information was revealed by Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, in a chat with Autocar India. However, he didn't reveal a timeline or order for the upcoming launches.
Market focus
Future EVs will target high-volume segments
Garg said that the upcoming EVs from Hyundai will target high-volume segments and be priced affordably.
"I would not like to say exactly which segment, but we are looking at all the high-volume segments with a lot of interest," he stated.
This strategy shows Hyundai's commitment to making electric mobility more accessible in India, focusing on popular and cost-effective vehicle categories.
Production plans
Plans to localize production of future EVs
Hyundai intends to manufacture the upcoming EVs locally.
The company has already localized the battery for the CRETA EV by using Exide Energy packs, a strategy that will be employed for future models as well.
Garg also hinted at Hyundai's plans to localize cell manufacturing, powertrain, and power electronics in the near future.
This move is in line with Hyundai's commitment toward boosting local production and reducing costs.
Model diversity
Upcoming EVs could include compact and SUV models
While Garg didn't reveal specific details about the upcoming models, he hinted that Hyundai is looking at different body styles for its future EVs.
"We are looking at different body types. Some will be dedicated EVs and some will be derived EVs," he said.
This indicates that Hyundai's future electric vehicle lineup could be a mixed bag, serving different customer preferences and needs.
Model speculation
Speculations about Hyundai EVs
One of the upcoming models is rumored to be based on the Inster EV, which is currently sold overseas. This compact EV, codenamed HE1i, may debut in India by late 2026.
The other two models are likely to be electric versions of the VENUE and Grand i10 Nios. Both these cars are due for a generation change by 2027 and could sport an electric powertrain as well.