What's the story

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be held from January 19 to 22.

The event will bring together all sectors of the automotive industry, including Auto Expo, Tyre Show, and more.

It will be hosted at three venues in Delhi NCR: Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan; Yashobhoomi in Dwarka; and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida.