Bharat Mobility Expo starts this week: Key dates, major launches
What's the story
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be held from January 19 to 22.
The event will bring together all sectors of the automotive industry, including Auto Expo, Tyre Show, and more.
It will be hosted at three venues in Delhi NCR: Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan; Yashobhoomi in Dwarka; and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida.
Venue information
Expo's venue and accessibility details
The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan will host several shows such as the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and India Cycle Show.
Yashobhoomi in Dwarka will host the Auto Expo Components Show 2025 from January 18-21.
Meanwhile, the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida will host the Bharat Construction Equipment Show and Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show (UMIS) from January 19-22.
Participants
Electric mobility and sustainability to take center stage
The Auto Expo 2025, part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, will emphasize electric mobility, sustainability, innovative concepts, and advanced technologies.
Major car manufacturers participating in the event include Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Porsche among others.
The expo will also feature prominent two-wheeler manufacturers such as Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), Hero MotoCorp Limited (HMCL), TVS Motor Company Limited (TVSM), and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Private Limited (HMSI).
Key launches
New launches to be unveiled at the expo
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is likely to see some major launches and unveilings from various segments.
Some of the highlight cars to be showcased at the event are Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai CRETA EV, Tata Sierra EV, BYD Sealion 7, MG Cyberster/M9. Vinfast is also making its India debut through the event.
In the two-wheeler segment, the Hero Xoom 125R/160R, TVS's new adventure motorcycle, and Bajaj's second CNG motorcycle, among others, will be presented.
Bookings
Entry is free for visitors
Entry to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is free for visitors.
To register, you should visit the Visitor Registration section on www.bharat-mobility.com and provide the required details.
The expo will be open to the public from January 19 to 22, 2025, with special media access on January 17.
On January 18, both dealers and media will have access to the event.