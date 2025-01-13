What's the story

Hybrid cars represent a significant advancement in automotive technology, combining the power of a traditional combustion engine with the efficiency of an electric motor.

This unique blend of power sources offers a compelling alternative to purely fuel-powered vehicles, providing improved mileage, reduced emissions, and a smoother driving experience. While diesel hybrid cars exist, they are not as common as petrol-hybrid cars.

Here's a closer look at how hybrid cars work and the tech behind them.