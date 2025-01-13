What are hybrid cars and how do they work
What's the story
Hybrid cars represent a significant advancement in automotive technology, combining the power of a traditional combustion engine with the efficiency of an electric motor.
This unique blend of power sources offers a compelling alternative to purely fuel-powered vehicles, providing improved mileage, reduced emissions, and a smoother driving experience. While diesel hybrid cars exist, they are not as common as petrol-hybrid cars.
Here's a closer look at how hybrid cars work and the tech behind them.
Power sources
Hybrid cars: A blend of traditional and electric power
Hybrid cars use a regular internal combustion engine and an electric motor for propulsion. But, the only fuel they need is petrol or diesel.
These vehicles come with small high-voltage batteries that power their electric motors, so you don't have to charge them from outside.
This dual-power system enables hybrids to perform more efficiently in different driving conditions than regular fuel-powered cars.
The small batteries even enable the car to operate solely on electric power for short distances.
Battery size
Hybrid cars use smaller batteries than electric vehicles
The batteries in hybrid cars are much smaller than those in fully electric vehicles (EVs), usually not exceeding one kilowatt-hour (kWh).
This is merely 1-2% of the size of a full EV's battery.
However, even in such a small size, these batteries can store enough energy to meet most daily driving requirements, adding to the efficiency and fuel economy of hybrid cars.
Energy recovery
Regenerative braking: A key feature of hybrid cars
One of the unique features of hybrid cars is regenerative braking, a system that recovers energy while decelerating.
When the driver applies brakes, the electric motor switches roles and becomes a generator, converting kinetic energy back into electrical energy.
This recovered energy is stored in the battery for later use, making the vehicle more efficient by reducing dependence on fuel power.
Hybrid types
Different types of hybrid cars: Parallel and series
There are two broad types of hybrids: parallel and series.
Parallel hybrids use combustion engine or electric motor for propulsion, or both. The electric motor is usually used at lower speeds because of its high initial torque and efficiency.
Series hybrids use a primary drive motor that propels the vehicle using regen-collected battery energy at low speeds. When that runs low, the engine drives a second dedicated generator that turns fuel power into electricity to keep the battery fed.
Practical advantages
Hybrid cars offer several practical benefits
Hybrid cars come with a number of practical benefits. They typically get significantly better fuel economy than traditional cars.
By using electricity, hybrids emit fewer pollutants and greenhouse gases. Also, the electric motors are quieter than combustion engines, especially at low speeds.
The electric motors provides instant torque, resulting in smooth and responsive acceleration for an enhanced driving experience.