Aprilia RS 457 bags 'Indian Motorcycle of the Year' title
What's the story
Aprilia's RS 457 has been crowned the winner of the prestigious Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY) 2025 award.
The Bajaj Freedom 125 and Hero Xtreme 125R took home the first and second runner-up positions, respectively, in a varied lineup of premium commuters, sports bikes, modern classic cruisers, scramblers, as well as street naked bikes.
Specifications
Aprilia RS 457's winning features
The Aprilia RS 457 comes with an aggressive look with clip-on handlebars, an underbelly exhaust, and split LED headlamps.
It is fueled by a powerful 457cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 46.9hp of power and 43Nm of torque.
The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist as well as slipper clutch, adding to its performance credentials.
Others
A look at the runner-ups
The first runner-up, Bajaj Freedom 125, features a 125cc air-cooled engine that produces 9hp of power and 9.7Nm of torque.
It can easily toggle between CNG and petrol, courtesy of its 2kg CNG tank and two-liter petrol tank.
The second runner-up, Hero Xtreme 125R, offers bold styling with a powerful 125cc engine that delivers 11.5hp of power and 10.5Nm of torque.
Evaluation
IMOTY 2025: The judging process
The IMOTY award, which was established in 2007, is judged by a panel of seasoned experts from India's leading automobile magazines.
The IMOTY 2025 finalists were judged on several factors including pricing, fuel efficiency, styling, comfort, safety, performance, practicality, and technical innovation.
Other factors included ergonomics, value for money as well as suitability for Indian riding conditions.