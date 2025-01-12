Mahindra Thar Roxx wins 'Indian Car of the Year' award
What's the story
The Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2025 awards have been wrapped up, with the Mahindra Thar Roxx taking the crown.
The coveted title was given to the vehicle, after an extensive evaluation of multiple car launches across different segments.
The cars were judged on the basis of their design, features, powertrains, as well as driving experience.
Engines
Design and performance
Launched in August 2024, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is a five-door iteration of the existing Thar SUV. It has been popular among Indian car buyers for its unique combination of comfort and adventure.
The vehicle comes with two engine options: a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol offering 160hp of power and 330Nm of torque, and a 2.0-liter diesel generating 150hp and 330Nm.
Both engines are mated to a six-speed manual/six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
Features
Interior and safety features
The Mahindra Thar Roxx features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and advanced safety equipment such as six airbags and electronic stability control.
Its rugged off-roading capabilities, modern features, and distinctive design have made the vehicle a favorite among thrill-seekers and enthusiasts.
Its ability to conquer tough terrains while offering an exciting driving experience is what made it win the ICOTY 2025 title.
Car #2
MG Windsor named 'Green Car of the Year'
In the Green Car category, the MG Windsor took home the award. This award is given to vehicles that promote sustainability through electric or hybrid technology.
The MG Windsor EV, with its tech and practicality, has redefined EV ownership with its innovative Battery as a Service (BaaS) feature.
It offers a good range, value-for-money pricing, and a feature-rich cabin without compromising on luxury.
Car #3
Mercedes-Benz E-Class bags 'Premium Car of the Year' award
In the premium segment, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class was chosen as the winner. This award is given to vehicles that offer luxury and high-end features.
The selection process involved a careful evaluation by a jury, who ultimately picked this model as the top contender among several other luxury offerings in its category.