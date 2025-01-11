India's top-selling compact SUV updated for 2025: What's new?
What's the story
Tata Motors has launched a refreshed version of the Tata Nexon, its compact SUV, starting at ₹7.99 lakh.
The updated model comes with a simplified list of variants and added features in select trims.
The company has also introduced two new exterior paint shades to the lineup - Royale Blue and Grassland Beige, while Flame Red and Purple have been discontinued for this version.
Power and rivals
Powertrain options and competition
The 2025 Tata Nexon retains petrol, diesel, EV, and CNG powertrain options without any mechanical changes.
The current color palette of Calgary White, Ocean Blue, Daytona Gray, and Pure Gray have been retained.
The new model takes on popular compact SUVs such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Hyundai VENUE in India's competitive auto market.
Trim details
Tata reintroduces Nexon Smart trim
Tata Motors has reintroduced the Nexon Smart trim at ₹8 lakh, replacing the previous Smart (O) variant.
The 2025 Nexon's Smart+, Pure+, Creative, Creative+ PS, and Fearless+ PS trims have also been updated with additional features.
The powertrain options for these models remain unchanged, featuring a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine delivering 120hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill making 118hp/260Nm.
What's more?
Feature-packed trims of Nexon
The Nexon Smart trim features six airbags, 16-inch wheels, multi-drive modes, ISOFIX mounts, ESP, and front power windows.
The Smart+ variant adds standard wheel caps and a 7.0-inch touchscreen, among other features.
The Pure+ variant provides a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, while the Creative trim comes with a 360-degree camera and cruise control.
Premium add-ons
Top-end trims of 2025 Tata Nexon
The 2025 Tata Nexon's Creative+ S variant gets a panoramic sunroof and wireless charging.
Meanwhile, the top-end Fearless+ PS variant, starting at ₹14.70 lakh, gets premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and instrument cluster, leatherette seats, as well as alloy wheels.
These feature-packed trims are designed to offer an enhanced driving experience for Nexon customers in India's competitive compact SUV market.