What's the story

Tata Motors has launched a refreshed version of the Tata Nexon, its compact SUV, starting at ₹7.99 lakh.

The updated model comes with a simplified list of variants and added features in select trims.

The company has also introduced two new exterior paint shades to the lineup - Royale Blue and Grassland Beige, while Flame Red and Purple have been discontinued for this version.