Crude oil future prices declined by $0.37, or 0.45% to $82.01 per barrel

Sensex settles over 80,350 points, Nifty closes near 24,430

By Mudit Dube 04:05 pm Jul 09, 202404:05 pm

What's the story On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.49% to 80,351.64 points, the Nifty jumped 0.46% to 24,433.2 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 16,027.45 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY PHARMA and NIFTY PSU BANK, gaining 2.18%, 1.55% and 1.26%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Maruti Suzuki, ITC and ONGC, which climbed 5.98%, 4.37% and 3.21%, respectively. Shriram Finance, BPCL and JSW Steel lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.58%, 2.1% and 1.97%, respectively.

Coming to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.25% to 2,959.37 points, while the Nikkei index rose 1.92% to 41,580.17 points. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.28% higher to 18,403.74 points.

Forex report and gold, silver, crude oil futures

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.02% to end at ₹83.49 against the US dollar in the forex trade today. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at ₹72,451. However, the silver futures soared ₹901, or 0.97%, to ₹93,515. Crude oil future prices declined by $0.37, or 0.45% to $82.01 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter and petrol retailing at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is selling for ₹89.95 per liter and petrol costs ₹103.43 per liter.