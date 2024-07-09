In brief Simplifying... In brief House of Biryan, a popular biryani chain, has secured $2M in funding to expand from 12 to 30 outlets.

Biryani boom: Popular chain secures $2M funding for expansion

What's the story Mumbai-based restaurant chain, House of Biryan, has successfully secured $2 million in funding to expand its outlets. The funds were raised from Al Siraj Holdings, a Middle East family office, Angel Star Ventures, a Pennsylvania-based US fund, and several high-net-worth individuals in America, according to a company statement. This investment marks Al Siraj Holdings's first formal venture in India

House of Biryan, founded by chefs Mikhail Shahani and Mohammed Bhol in 2022, has raised a total of $3 million since its inception. The company started with two cloud kitchens and reported a revenue of ₹20 crore in its first year. With the new funding, the founders aim to increase their outlets from 12 to 30 and project an annual revenue run rate of ₹100 crore by December 2025.

Abhineet Singh, chief investment officer at Al Siraj, expressed his confidence in House of Biryan stating, "I participated in a personal capacity in their previous round and worked closely to witness the consumer love along with solid unit economics." Currently, House of Biryan serves about 100,000 orders a month. Despite operating at an annual loss of 2%, the company expects to become profitable before the end of the year. Their average order cost is reportedly between ₹700 to ₹800.