Up to ₹3.3L discount on Maruti Suzuki Jimny this July
Homegrown automaker Maruti Suzuki is offering substantial discounts on its sole lifestyle off-roader SUV in India, the Jimny, in July 2024. The vehicle was first launched last year and is now being heavily discounted to attract customers, and increase its average sales. The automaker's current offers could make the Jimny more affordable by up to ₹3.3 lakh on our shores.
A look at the offers
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in two variants, Zeta and Alpha. The Zeta variant offers a cash discount of up to ₹1.75 lakh, while the Alpha variant provides a direct cash benefit of up to ₹1.8 lakh. Additionally, customers opting for Maruti Suzuki's finance service can avail extra benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh.
Discounts subject to variations
It's crucial to note that these discounts are tentative and may vary based on the dealers, region, as well as other factors. Effective bargaining could potentially yield even greater discounts than those currently advertised. Therefore, customers are advised to check with their local dealerships for the most accurate discount information.
Features and market exclusivity
The Jimny is equipped with a 1.5-liter petrol engine, 4x4 off-road technology, and two gearbox options - a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. Notably, India is the first market to receive the five-door version of the Jimny. All other markets have been offered the three-door version. This unique feature adds to the vehicle's appeal in the Indian market.