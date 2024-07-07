In brief Simplifying... In brief In June 2024, Tata Punch micro-SUV topped Indian car sales, followed by Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Creta.

Mid-chart performers included Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, and Dzire, while Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Nexon rounded out the top 10.

Tata Punch micro-SUV led Indian car sales this June

What's the story The Tata Punch micro-SUV has topped the sales chart for June 2024, outperforming competitors like the new Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The vehicle sold a whopping 18,238 units in June alone, marking a significant year-on-year growth of 66% from the previous year's sales of 10,990 units. This impressive performance has placed it ahead of other popular models in the market.

Swift, Creta, and Ertiga follow

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift secured the second spot with sales of 16,422 units in June 2024, a slight increase from the previous year's sales of 15,955 units. The Hyundai Creta came in third with 16,293 units sold, marking a YoY growth of 13%. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga claimed fourth place by selling 15,902 units - an impressive jump of 89% from last year's sales.

Baleno, Brezza, and Dzire secure middle rankings

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno secured fifth place despite a slight sales decline of 6% from last year's figure of 15,829 units to this year's 14,895 units. The Brezza compact SUV finished eighth with a total of 13,172 units sold, reflecting a YoY growth of about 25%. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire took seventh place with an impressive sale of 13,421 units - a robust growth of 44% from last year's sales.

Scorpio and Nexon round out top 10

The Mahindra Scorpio secured the ninth position in June 2024's sales chart with a sale of 12,307 units, reflecting a YoY rise of 42% from last year's figure of 8,648 units. The Tata Nexon compact SUV rounded out the top 10 with 12,066 units sold. However, this marked a decrease from last year's figure of 13,827 units, indicating a YoY decline of 13%.