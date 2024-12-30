Summarize Simplifying... In short Mahindra has secured ₹650 crore funding to boost its electric vehicle (EV) business. The investment, reduced from an initial ₹725 crore due to unmet milestones, comes from the UK government-backed BII.

BII will acquire a stake between 2.64% and 4.58% in MEAL

Mahindra receives funding worth ₹650cr to expand EV business

What's the story Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited (MEAL) has received a final tranche of ₹650 crore funding from British International Investment (BII). In exchange for the investment, BII will acquire a stake between 2.64% and 4.58% in MEAL, according to a company filing today. The partnership was formed two years ago to accelerate the growth of Mahindra's four-wheeled passenger EV business.

BII's total investment in MEAL lower than initially planned

BII, a UK government-backed development financial institution, had originally planned to invest ₹1,925 crore in two tranches into MEAL. The first tranche of ₹1,200 crore was completed in June 2023. However, the second tranche has been reduced from its original proposal of ₹725 crore as certain milestones agreed upon between the companies were not met.

Temasek's investment and Mahindra's future plans

In 2023, Temasek also agreed to invest ₹1,200 crore in MEAL in tranches at a valuation of up to ₹80,580 crore. This would give it an ownership stake between 1.49% and 2.97%. As part of its EV vision, the Mahindra Group plans to invest ₹12,000 crore between FY25-27 for setting up a manufacturing facility, and developing and producing its upcoming electric SUVs.