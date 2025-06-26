Meet Sadair's Spear, Koenigsegg's most extreme hypercar yet

Swedish automaker Koenigsegg has unveiled its most extreme hypercar yet, the Sadair's Spear. The new model is a more aggressive version of the Jesko Attack and comes with street-legal capabilities. The name pays tribute to Christian von Koenigsegg's father, Jesko von Koenigsegg, a passionate jockey. The horse he rode in his final race in 1976 was named Sadair's Spear.

Design upgrades Sadair's Spear is more aerodynamically efficient than Jesko The Sadair's Spear is an evolution of the Jesko Attack, boasting a more aggressive aerodynamic package. It features a double-blade active rear wing for improved downforce. Koenigsegg has also lengthened the hypercar's rear end to optimize airflow and redesigned air intakes for better cooling. These design tweaks are aimed at improving performance without compromising street-legal status.

Performance boost 1,625hp V8 engine and lightweight construction The Sadair's Spear is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine, now tuned to deliver an additional 20hp for a total of 1,300hp on standard fuel. When running on E85 (85% ethanol and 15% gasoline), the output increases to an astonishing 1,625hp. Koenigsegg has also managed to reduce the car's weight by removing some sound insulation and installing lighter interior and mechanical parts, bringing its dry weight down to just under 1,320kg.

Tire technology Wider tires and upgraded brakes The Sadair's Spear gets wider tires than ever, measuring 275/35/20 at the front and a beefy 335/30/21 at the rear. Michelin Pilot Cup 2 rubber is standard, but buyers can opt for an even stickier Cup 2 R set. The carbon-ceramic brakes have also been upgraded with better pads for superior stopping power, further enhancing the car's performance capabilities.