'Jailing dogs...': PETA criticizes SC order to remove Delhi-NCR strays 

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the immediate removal of all stray dogs from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The court directed the Delhi government and civic bodies in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad to remove these animals from localities and house them in shelters. The court stressed that these animals should not be returned to the streets and asked authorities to report back on the creation of dog shelters within eight weeks.

Criticism voiced PETA India reacts to court's order People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has criticized the court's order. Dr. Mini Aravindan, Senior Director of Veterinary Affairs at PETA India, questioned the effectiveness of mass removal. She said, "Communities think of neighborhood dogs as family, and the displacement and jailing of dogs is not scientific and has NEVER worked."

Consequences feared Forced removal could lead to chaos, suffering Dr. Aravindan also highlighted a 2022-23 population survey that found around 10 lakh community dogs in Delhi, with less than half sterilized. She warned that the forced removal of these dogs could lead to chaos and suffering for both the animals and communities that care for them. "It will also ultimately do nothing to curb the dog population, reduce rabies or prevent dog bite incidents," the statement read.

Sterilization push Government mandate on dog sterilization, vaccination Dr. Aravindan also pointed to a 2001 government mandate on sterilization and vaccination of community dogs, which she said calms their behavior. She argued that if an effective sterilization program had been implemented, there would be fewer stray dogs on the streets. "Instead of wasting time, effort, and public resources on ineffective and inhumane displacement drives an effective sterilization program is still the solution and urgent need," PETA's statement read.