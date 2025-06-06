What's the story

Tesla's stock price took a major hit on Thursday, falling over 14% to close at $284.7 per share.

The decline was triggered by a public feud between CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump.

The plunge wiped out roughly $152 billion in market capitalization in a single day, marking one of the steepest losses in the company's history.

With this drop, Tesla's valuation fell below the $1 trillion threshold, settling at around $916 billion.