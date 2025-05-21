What's the story

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slammed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The criticism comes after Gates accused Musk of "killing children" through budget cuts at DOGE, particularly affecting the United States Agency for International Development.

Speaking at Qatar Economic Forum, Musk called Gates a "huge liar" and questioned his credibility on child welfare issues.

He further slammed Gates for his association with Epstein, saying, "Wouldn't want that guy to babysit my kid."