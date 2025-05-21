'Wouldn't want that guy to babysit my kid'—Musk on Gates
What's the story
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slammed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The criticism comes after Gates accused Musk of "killing children" through budget cuts at DOGE, particularly affecting the United States Agency for International Development.
Speaking at Qatar Economic Forum, Musk called Gates a "huge liar" and questioned his credibility on child welfare issues.
He further slammed Gates for his association with Epstein, saying, "Wouldn't want that guy to babysit my kid."
Issue
How did the controversy erupt?
The controversy erupted after Gates claimed that DOGE's budget cuts had endangered millions of children globally. He specifically cited a hospital in Mozambique's Gaza Province, which was affected due to a misunderstanding over its similar name to the Middle Eastern strip.
Accusations
Gates accuses Musk of endangering children
Gates had said that the hospital played a crucial role in preventing mother-to-child HIV transmission.
He expressed his disappointment over the funding cuts, saying he would like Musk to meet the children who were infected due to these budget cuts.
In response, Musk challenged Gates to provide evidence for his accusations and defended DOGE's actions as necessary decisions.