What's the story

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has upheld the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer, a Pakistani-American man convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Noor Mukadam.

The incident took place in 2021 at Jaffer's home in Islamabad after Mukadam rejected his marriage proposal.

He brutally tortured her with a knuckle-duster and decapitated her with a "sharp-edged weapon."