What's the story

Elon Musk's xAI Holdings is in talks to raise as much as $20 billion. The money would fund his newly merged AI start-up and social media company.

The new company, born out of the merger of X (formerly Twitter) and Musk's AI venture xAI was announced last month.

The money could be used to pay down some of the debt Musk took when he bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022.