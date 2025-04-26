What's the story

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has become the first Indian firm to cross ₹10 lakh crore in net worth.

Net worth is defined as the total of a company's assets minus its liabilities.

This follows RIL becoming the first Indian firm to cross ₹20 lakh crore in market cap last year.

The company's consolidated revenue for the January-March 2025 quarter increased by nearly 9% to ₹2.61 lakh crore, mainly driven by strong growth in digital services and retail sectors.