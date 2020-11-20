Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries announced that it has completed the sale of Rs. 47,265 crore worth of stake in its retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), to a group of foreign investors.

The company has sold about 10% stake in its retail unit. This fundraise exercise, reportedly the largest in the sector, was completed in two months.

Here are more details.