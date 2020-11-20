Last updated on Nov 20, 2020, 01:33 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRamya Patelkhana
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries announced that it has completed the sale of Rs. 47,265 crore worth of stake in its retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), to a group of foreign investors.
The company has sold about 10% stake in its retail unit. This fundraise exercise, reportedly the largest in the sector, was completed in two months.
Here are more details.
Since September 25, Reliance Retail reportedly sold 10.09% stake to private equity firms like Silver Lake Partners, KKR, GIC, TPG, and General Atlantic, as well as, sovereign wealth funds Mubadala, ADIA, and PIF.
The company, on Thursday, said that it has raised a total subscription amount of Rs 47,265 crore by allotting 69,27,81,234 equity shares to the financial partners.
Love Business news?
Subscribe to stay updated.