What's the story

OpenAI has successfully closed a mammoth $40 billion funding round, the largest ever raised by a private tech company.

The deal values the AI firm at a whopping $300 billion, almost double its worth of $157 billion from an October fundraising round.

The funding, led by SoftBank Group, will be used to further advance AI research capabilities.

Of the total amount raised, SoftBank is investing $30 billion, according to CNBC. Other investors include Microsoft, Coatue, Altimeter and Thrive.