Is Jeff Bezos trying to leverage fallout between Trump, Musk?

Jeff Bezos , the founder of Amazon and space exploration company Blue Origin, is reportedly trying to leverage the recent fallout between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk . According to The Wall Street Journal, Bezos has had two conversations with Trump this month. The discussions have included topics such as increasing government contracts for Blue Origin.

Strategic meetings Blue Origin CEO meets Trump's chief of staff Along with Bezos's talks with Trump, Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp has also met Susie Wiles, Trump's chief of staff. The meeting comes as part of Bezos's efforts to strengthen his relationship with the White House. Interestingly, Bezos even invited Trump to his grand wedding in Venice, Italy. These developments come amid a public feud between Musk and Trump on social media platforms.

Feud details Musk and Trump's public spat The public spat between Musk and Trump saw the SpaceX founder alleging that the president is "in the Epstein files" and that's why they "have not been made public." Trump threatened to withdraw "billions and billions of dollars" in government subsidies and contracts from Musk's companies. The feud has since cooled down, but Bezos appears to have spotted an opportunity for Blue Origin amid these developments.

Space ambitions Trump shows interest in lunar missions The Wall Street Journal report also noted that Trump has shown interest in a crewed Moon mission during his presidency. This aligns with Blue Origin's near-term plans, which are more focused on lunar missions than Mars. The development comes after Trump withdrew the nomination of Musk's preferred NASA leader, further highlighting the shifting dynamics in the US space sector.

Contract competition Bezos pushing for more federal contracts Bezos and his team have been lobbying for more federal support to bridge the contract gap between SpaceX and Blue Origin. In 2024, Space Force awarded SpaceX $5.9 billion for 28 missions while Blue Origin got $2.4 billion for just seven launches. This year, SpaceX is on track to launch a record 170 times, far outpacing Blue Origin's single orbital mission last year and another planned for August this year.