Deport 'illegal alien' Musk immediately: Trump's aide Steve Bannon
What's the story
Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist of President Donald Trump, has called for an investigation into Tesla CEO Elon Musk's immigration status.
"They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately," Banon said.
The demand comes amid a public feud between Musk and Trump, with both exchanging barbs on social media.
Investigation details
Bannon's additional demands to Trump
Bannon has also asked the Trump administration to probe Musk's alleged drug use and his bid for a classified intelligence briefing on China from the Pentagon.
He suggested that Musk's security clearance should be suspended during these investigations.
The former White House official also advised canceling all government contracts with Musk, citing billions in federal contracts received by his companies over the years.
Immigration background
Musk's immigration details
Musk, born in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 28, 1971, acquired Canadian citizenship in 1988 through his mother.
He moved to Canada in 1989 and later to the US for higher studies at the University of Pennsylvania.
He entered the US on a J-1 or F-1 student visa. In a bid to stay legally in the US after being admitted to Stanford's graduate program in 1995 (but never enrolled), he applied to Stanford, according to a 2005 email.
Ongoing dispute
Musk-Trump feud details
The feud between Trump and Musk has been escalating, with both parties making threats.
Calling Musk "crazy," Trump has threatened to cancel the "billions and billions" of dollars in contracts and subsidies Musk receives from the federal government.
Musk, on the other hand, suggested Trump's impeachment and replacing him with Vice President JD Vance.
Musk also accused the Trump administration of withholding documents related to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein because Trump is mentioned in those files.
Criticism
Bannon's past comments on Musk
Bannon has been critical of Musk for a long time.
Earlier this year, he called Musk "a parasitic illegal immigrant" in an interview with UnHerd.
He said, "He wants to impose his freak experiments and play-act as God without any respect for the country's history, values, or traditions."
On his podcast Thursday, Bannon said Trump "empowered [Musk] more than anyone has ever been empowered in this government," but that the billionaire has been "working for himself."