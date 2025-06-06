What's the story

Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist of President Donald Trump, has called for an investigation into Tesla CEO Elon Musk's immigration status.

"They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately," Banon said.

The demand comes amid a public feud between Musk and Trump, with both exchanging barbs on social media.