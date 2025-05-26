What's the story

In a historic first, a humanoid robot from China has won the world's first-ever robot boxing match.

The competition, which took place in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, featured robots executing complex maneuvers just like humans.

The machines exhibited an amazing range of combat skills and threw powerful punches at each other during the live-streamed event.

The contest was called Mecha Fighting Series and pushed robots' batteries and materials to the limit.