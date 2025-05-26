What's the story

India has launched the Bharat Forecast System (BFS), a state-of-the-art weather model with the highest resolution in the world.

Developed by Pune's Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) researchers, the new forecasting system offers predictions within a 6km grid.

The BFS was made possible by the installation of supercomputer Arka at IITM last year, which can perform data-crunching tasks four times faster than its predecessor, Pratyush.